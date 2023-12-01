Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Education
Good News

Two Illawarra teachers win $10,000 national award to empower disadvantaged students

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated December 1 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warilla North Public School relieving principal Rachel Armer and Bellambi Public School principal Alison Forthuber at their respective schools. Picture by Adam McLean
Warilla North Public School relieving principal Rachel Armer and Bellambi Public School principal Alison Forthuber at their respective schools. Picture by Adam McLean

Two Illawarra principals have been recognised for their work empowering disadvantaged students, the duo both won a national award from the Smith Family out of a pool of 2000 nominations across the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.