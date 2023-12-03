Illawarra Mercury
Sunday, 3 December 2023
The Mercury in 1951: Mass rescues at Wollongong beaches

By Glen Humphries
December 3 2023 - 11:00am
Heavy surf made for a busy day for Illawarra lifesavers in December 1951. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Looking back at December 4, 1951

It was a busy Sunday at the beach, with lifesavers rescuing 13 people across the Illawarra.

