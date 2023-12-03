The Mercury in 1951: Mass rescues at Wollongong beaches

It was a busy Sunday at the beach, with lifesavers rescuing 13 people across the Illawarra.
At Bulli, three men had been standing on a sandbank when it collapsed and they were carried out into deep water, the Mercury reported.
A girl who had been nearby on a surf mat, was also swept out with them.
Bulli Surf Club members who had been swimming nearby supported them until the lifesavers could arrive.
The ocean waters were so strong, the club captain ordered more men on the rescue lines to help pull them in.
One of the men was treated on shore for shock and exhaustion.
At Austinmer belt man Bob Mettam swam out more than 100 metres to rescue a surfer who had been dragged out in a rip - one of five rescues that day.
At Woonona, four swimmers were rescued with lifesaver Jack Morton twice swimming out 60 metres to bring the rescue line to those in trouble.
