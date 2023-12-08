Man in 20s rushed to hospital with torso injuries after Bomaderry truck crash

A 27-year-old man is in hospital with injuries to his torso following a crash between two trucks near Bomaderry overnight.
The crash occurred on the Princes Highway, just past Meroo Road, about 7.15pm on Thursday, December 7.
Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were called to the scene, with the highway closed in a southbound direction.
"The report states that two trucks collided," a NSW Ambulance spokesperson said.
Paramedics treated a man at the scene for injuries to his torso and then rushed him to Wollongong Hospital.
Southbound lanes of the highway remained closed until 5.30am on Friday.
Meanwhile, six people have been killed so far during 2023 in crashes on Illawarra's roads.
Across NSW the road toll is 331 people, a 26 per cent increase on the same time last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.