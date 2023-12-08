Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Top tourism trends for 2024 - and how Wollongong will make the most of them

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
December 8 2023 - 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra's newest tourism bosses predict the trends that will see people travel next year. L-R Simon Kersten, Brooke Robson, Mark Upton and Amy Duggan. Picture by Adam McLean
Illawarra's newest tourism bosses predict the trends that will see people travel next year. L-R Simon Kersten, Brooke Robson, Mark Upton and Amy Duggan. Picture by Adam McLean

After being locked down in 2020 and 2021 and with borders gradually reopening in 2022, 2023 was when many of us went all out on travel, catching up with friends and family overseas or ticking off trips from our bucket list in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.