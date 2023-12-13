Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong IT firm bringing heavy transport into 21st century

Updated December 13 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 3:28pm
Wollongong IT business Allotrac began through digitalising Unanderra landscape supplies company RSS's operations. Picture supplied/Teel Studios
From an office at the top of Regent Street overlooking Wollongong a small team of 20 run the software that handles 60 per cent of all containers that arrive in New Zealand, and it all started at a yard in Unanderra.

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

