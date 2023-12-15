Wollongong's health precinct is being transformed - and you get to have a say

The transformation of the medical precinct on Wollongong's hospital hill has hit its next important milestone - and now your input is needed.
A number of state government departments have collaborated with Wollongong's council to publish a discussion paper called 'Shaping the Wollongong Health Precinct'.
The 19-page document provides all manner of detail about the precinct's development, identifying "core principles and early directions" which will "evolve as local stakeholders are engaged".
Wollongong's public and private hospitals as well as Wollongong Day Surgery will form the core of the future health precinct which will include contain a mix of medical, community, commercial and residential uses.
As equally fascinating are the challenges identified in the report.
Questions already are being asked about public transport access, the potential to grow health and medical facilities, moving people between buildings, the limitations on green space and, importantly, the opportunities to promote higher density living options alongside healthcare services.
Two Illawarra MPs - Health Minister Ryan Park and Planning Minister Paul Scully - are deeply involved in the project which outlines how the hospital will expand over the coming decades.
"It's important that we work together to find the right solutions to make quality healthcare accessible to everyone in this growing region," Mr Park said.
"We want to see this precinct expand and be an innovative hub, where medical experts can collaborate and ensure the community are receiving world-class healthcare."
Statistics included in the report reveal that in just eight years admissions to the hospital will be on the verge of 100,000 - 25,000 up on the 2022-23 period with an additional 39,000 emergency department presentations
Wollongong MP Paul Scully, the state's Planning Minister, has encouraged feedback not just from industry and stakeholders but the community, too.
"We want this to start conversations and gather feedback ... about what the future of the precinct should look like.
"This is a huge opportunity to make your voice heard, to provide us with valuable insights, and be involved in the process of bringing a project to life that will shape the future of Wollongong," he said.
The paper will be open for feedback until February 2024 and a number of community and stakeholder workshops are also planned, including:
For more information and to make a submission, visit the NSW Planning website. You can read the discussion paper below.
