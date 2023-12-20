Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Wolves expand board to lead them into new National Second Tier era

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 20 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 5:00pm
Former Socceroo and club coach Luke Wilkshire will be one of three new board members for the Wolves going forward. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Former Socceroo and club coach Luke Wilkshire will be one of three new board members for the Wolves going forward. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Former Socceroo and Wolves head coach Luke Wilkshire, as well as Laura Davis and Courtney Rawson, have been elected to the Wollongong Wolves board to lead the club into the 2024 season, and towards the National Second Tier in 2025.

