Wollongong Wolves expand board to lead them into new National Second Tier era

Former Socceroo and Wolves head coach Luke Wilkshire, as well as Laura Davis and Courtney Rawson, have been elected to the Wollongong Wolves board to lead the club into the 2024 season, and towards the National Second Tier in 2025.
Newly elected directors Davis, Rawson and Wilkshire will join existing directors Tory Lavalle (chairman), Chris Sheppard and Chris Halios-Lewis.
Laura Davis, the daughter of former Wolves manager John Fleming has been around the club since her childhood. For the past 18 years Davis has been with Bluescope Steel and currently manages its property and national lease portfolio.
Courtney Rawson, a University of Wollongong graduate, has been involved in the mining industry for over eight years and is currently in a leadership role that provides business planning and strategic support to the South32 management team to ensure high performance.
Wilkshire returns to the club in a new role after previously leading the side to the 2019 National Premier League title.
In a statement, the Wolves said: "the club welcomes Laura, Courtney and Luke and we are sure that their skills and drive will be of significant benefit to the club in this period of change."
The additions to the backroom staff come following the announcement that the Wolves would be one of eight clubs competing in Football Australia's inaugural National Second Tier competition.
The proposed league is set to act as the league below the professional A-League with the end goal being promotion and relegation between the competitions to further strengthen the game in Australia.
On the field the Wolves will be led by David Carney for one last season in Football NSW's National Premier League before entering the national competition in 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.