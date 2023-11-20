Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Wolves among first eight clubs announced to compete in new National Second Tier competition

Joshua Bartlett
Updated November 20 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 12:04pm
Wollongong Wolves player Chris McStay (right) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal at WIN Stadium earlier this year. Picture by Adam McLean
It's official: the Wollongong Wolves are heading back to Australia's national stage.

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

