Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Carney looking to build on 'successful first season' following NST announcement

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 1 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Carney (inset) and the Wolves have begun preparations for the upcoming National Premier League season. Picture by Adam McLean
David Carney (inset) and the Wolves have begun preparations for the upcoming National Premier League season. Picture by Adam McLean

Now that entry to the new 'National Second Tier' is confirmed, David Carney's Wolves side are firmly focused on their final year in the National Premier League as they begin pre-season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.