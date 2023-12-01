Carney looking to build on 'successful first season' following NST announcement

Now that entry to the new 'National Second Tier' is confirmed, David Carney's Wolves side are firmly focused on their final year in the National Premier League as they begin pre-season.
Years of work finally paid off for the Wolves when it was announced they had been successful with seven other teams to compete in Football Australia's new competition, slated to begin in 2025.
But that is another season away.
Former Socceroo Carney knows better than most that there is unfinished business going into their final season in their NPL.
Carney has had a full season as coach under his belt and managed to retain the majority of his squad for 2024. The coach came in and refreshed an ageing side and despite taking a while to get going, saw his team come home with a wet sail to see the team finish in seventh spot out of 16 teams.
Finals were scrapped by Football NSW in 2023, but they were quick to bring it back for this season. The top six will qualify for finals in 2024.
With all of this in mind, Carney wants to hit the ground running.
"For me I think it was a successful first season so I'm just looking to build off that," he said.
"I kept the same squad together and will be adding some additions in certain areas. But I'm looking forward to a successful season, which I think we've got everything to do that now.
"I remember the Blacktown manager [Mark Crittenden] telling me last season if there was playoffs there was no way anyone wanted to play us and that was because of the football we were playing and I think keeping that same group together is important because they know and understand each other.
"So at the moment everyone's hungry, everyone is working extremely hard - which is non-negotiable when you play for the Wolves - and I'm looking forward to a good season ahead."
The side has been pushing their limits at pre-season for the past few weeks and will play an 'in-house' match this weekend. The match will give an opportunity for match fitness as well as for the coaches look at the younger players and new trialists at the club.
Carney continued by saying that whilst it was exciting for both the players, himself and the club as a whole that they had been confirmed for the National Second Tier, the focus for him was solely on performing in the NPL in 2024 first and foremost.
"It's something to look forward to, something to strive for and it seems like it's going to be a good league with all historic clubs into it," Carney said.
"So it's something especially for the young ones to really put their foot forward and get into that side for next year. But next year, my focus is completely on having a successful year here in the NPL for the Wolves and then we go from there.
"But in the meantime, obviously players want to perform to cement a contract for the following year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.