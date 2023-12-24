Mum's dream for Ryley the 'perfect ending' to 2023

After 13-year-old Barrack Heights boy Ryley Henry died suddenly in June 2022, it became his mum Kirsty Wilson's dream to create a memorial by the water, where everyone who knew and loved him could spend time reflecting on his life.
That dream is becoming a reality after a fundraising campaign driven by Miss Wilson's good friend Jessica Warren raised the more than $4000 needed to buy a bench in Ryley's name.
"I am so over the moon. I want to thank absolutely everyone," Miss Wilson said.
She has been blown away by the generosity of the community, from one woman in Shell Cove who gave $2000 to all the businesses who donated goods for a 100-square raffle.
The fundraiser even attracted donations from overseas.
"It was so heartwarming," Miss Wilson said.
On Wednesday, December 20, she went to Shellharbour City Council and paid for the bench.
It is due to be installed by the footpath near the Shellharbour boat harbour and Beverley Whitfield Pool.
"It's just been the perfect ending to the whole year for me," Miss Wilson said.
Ryley died suddenly last year, leaving behind his mum, younger siblings Logan and Annika, dad Brendan Henry, and many more grieving family members, friends and community members.
Those who knew Ryley remembered him as a loving, gentle boy, who adored animals, his school community, the nurses who took care of him at hospital, and most of all his family.
Miss Wilson said there had been some hurdles during the fundraising campaign and times when she was not sure she would reach her goal, so to have it actually come together had left her in shock but overjoyed.
Shellharbour City Council said once ordered, a memorial seat took about six weeks to procure and manufacture.
Once the seat has been delivered, the council will schedule its installation.
"It's a place not just for me and my family, but for everyone who loved Ryley," Miss Wilson said.
She described the fundraising campaign as a "journey of love and friendship and community coming together".
"A million thank yous to everyone, and honestly I don't think a million is enough," Miss Wilson said.
