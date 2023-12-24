Illawarra Mercury
Mum's dream for Ryley the 'perfect ending' to 2023

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 25 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 7:00am
Kirsty Wilson, right, with friend Jessica Warren where a memorial bench to Miss Wilson's son Ryley Henry will be installed. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Kirsty Wilson, right, with friend Jessica Warren where a memorial bench to Miss Wilson's son Ryley Henry will be installed. Picture by Sylvia Liber

After 13-year-old Barrack Heights boy Ryley Henry died suddenly in June 2022, it became his mum Kirsty Wilson's dream to create a memorial by the water, where everyone who knew and loved him could spend time reflecting on his life.

