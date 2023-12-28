Greater Illawarra duo off to cricket nationals in Tasmania

A number of talented young cricketers from the Greater Illawarra zone will be heading to all parts of Australia next month to represent NSW Country in national championships
Greater Illawarra pair Kasey Barton and Blake Mackrell have been selected in the U17 NSW Country side for the U17 National Championships to be held in Ballarat, Victoria from January 4-11.
Later in the month good friends Ella Yates and Cadence Waters will play for NSW Country in the U16 National Championships in Hobart, Tasmania from January 18-25.
The teenagers play together for Port Kembla and for the Greater Illawarra side which finished second at the recent Country Championships in Queanbeyan.
Cadence unfortunately had to pull out of the tournament because of a quad injury but Ella enjoyed a great run, finishing as the team's top wicket-taker, with six scalps from four games.
The 15-year-old said she was looking forward to playing at the nationals with Cadence.
"I can't wait. It's been a goal of mine to play in the nationals for awhile now. I'm looking forward to the tournament," Ella said.
"I've trained with my brother for a long time and trained with the Metro squad and my dad, and that's really improved my skills over the last two years.
"During this time my dad has driven me to Sydney every Tuesday for training."
Melissa Yates added that her daughter Ella had worked hard over the years and had a lot of help along the way, especially from her brother Jack Yates.
"Jack was the reason why Ella first started playing cricket," Yates said.
"She just wanted to do what her brother was doing so took up playing. She hasn't looked back since. She loves the game now.
"Jack coaches her Port Kembla team and also helps Ella with her skills."
Karen Ferguson said her daughter Cadence Waters was now fit and ready to play the nationals in Hobart.
"Cadence was disappointed to miss out on the country championships because of injury but she is all good now and can't wait for the nationals," Ferguson said.
She added the 15-year-old Illawarra Sports High School student was looking to follow the path of her good friend Keisha Baldwin, who recently represented NSW Country at the U19 National Championships in Brisbane.
"Keisha actually got Cadence interested in cricket," Ferguson said.
"They went to school together and she invited her to come and try out cricket and since then she has been hooked.
"They have been playing together ever since. I know Cadence is keen to go as far as she can in the game.
"This tournament in Tasmania is going to be a great experience for her and the team."
