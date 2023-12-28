Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Thirroul's Paul Kimber on the Sydney-Hobart race (and finish) of a lifetime

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated December 29 2023 - 4:25pm, first published December 28 2023 - 2:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thirroul dad Paul Kimber has described his part in one of the greatest moments in Sydney to Hobart yacht race history, as LawConnect staged a stunning feat of sailing to snatch victory in the dying minutes of the race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.