Kiama SLSC roof in need of a lifeline after falling victim to storm

The roof of the Kiama Surf Life Saving Club building is in desperate need of saving after it copped a beating in recent downpour, causing extensive damage.
A storm lashed the clubhouse at the end of November, with the 15-year-old roof unable to cope with the deluge. The inside became inundated.
"The water backed up and went into the club, causing electrical damage, paint damage, ceiling and tile damage," Kiama SLSC president Phil Perry said.
NSW State Emergency Service volunteers and Kiama council staff worked to make the building safe again, however, a trail of destruction was left behind.
More rain hit a week later, causing the downstairs power junction to "blow up", leaving the building without electricity.
"We had electrical wiring to be replaced again," Mr Perry said.
Mr Perry has sat anxiously through the recent storms, constantly checking the building after the weather passes to assess any potential further damage.
He has received quotes between $50,000 to $70,000 needed to undertake the vital repairs - and the club has since started a fundraiser to throw the building a lifeline.
Mr Perry said the building is important to the club's functioning, as the functions held there provide a source of income that is fed back into training kids and replace worn-out gear.
"Without that (income), we won't survive, it's as simple as that," he said.
People can purchase raffle tickets online, with the draw including prizes like a double pass for Jamberoo Action Park and a two-night stay in at Cicada Luxury Camping.
Tickets will be drawn at the club's New Year's Eve event at 8pm, and those who don't wish to attend will be notified via text if they have won a prize.
Mr Perry has vowed to get a tattoo if the goal of $15,000 is raised.
