How people are seeing out 2023 in the Illawarra

People in the Illawarra are farewelling 2023 and celebrating the start of the New Year with bottomless brunches, swims in the ocean, and fireworks displays.
Wollongong CBD bar Humber is among the venues putting on something special for the occasion, with some 200 people anticipated to enjoy food and drinks through the afternoon before enjoying a night of music to bring the year to a close.
Nearby, preparations have been underway for the Illawarra Hotel's annual Block Party, which closes off Market Street at Keira Street for a night of festivities,` including midnight fireworks from the top of the Wollongong Central building.
And while the weather has been a little gloomy, Belmore Basin has remained a hive of activity as people enjoyed time by the water for the final day of 2023.
Among them were Joel Dobbins and Donna Enriquez, who travelled from the Parramatta area to catch up with friends in Wollongong.
Joel, a musician who has had a busy end to the year having just released a new album, hails from the city originally and makes the trip down "pretty much every year".
"It's always a great place to spend New Year's Eve," he said.
Meanwhile Shara Matthews and her extended family came to Wollongong from Colo Vale in the Southern Highlands to enjoy the day and watch the 9pm fireworks over the harbour.
They arrived about lunchtime and while the weather has not been the most summery, she said the kids didn't care, still enjoying getting to splash about in the water.
North Wollongong Beach and beyond was also busy, with all picnic shelters full in the park opposite Stuart Park and plenty of tents and gazebos set up.
