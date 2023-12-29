Prepare to party in Wollongong CBD streets this New Year's Eve

With the simple push of a button Khaled Maarbani intends to entrance New Year's Eve revellers again in Wollongong CBD.
The head pyrotechnician of Elite Fireworks says the eight-minute spectacular will go ahead rain, hail or shine.
In fact, the only thing that will stop the midnight fireworks will be wind, and even then it's unlikely.
The midnight crackers will launch from Wollongong Central's Market Street rooftop car park with an NYE Market Street Block party outside The Illawarra Hotel.
The fireworks are funded by The Illawarra Hotel and Smith Street Distillery owner Ryan Aitchison to encourage more locals to stay in Wollongong to support local businesses for New Year's Eve.
"It's a heck of a party it's shaping up to be ... it's fun being able to party in the streets," the publican said.
General entry to the block party is on a first-in basis with free admission before 7pm and tickets then get more expensive as the night goes on.
Mr Aitchison has the approval from Wollongong City Council to close off Market St outside the Illawarra Hotel on New Year's Eve each year until 2026.
"[We expect] more and more people will choose to stay in Wollongong over New Year's as opposed to going up to Sydney," he said.
He suggests locals go to the 9pm family fireworks at Wollongong Harbour and then "bar hop your way to the top of Wollongong".
Mr Aitchison, who doubles as the president of Business Illawarra, said it would be a missed opportunity "to not go as hard as we could" on New Year's Eve as "the night time economy is a major employer in the area".
Not only will partygoers in the CBD look skyward at midnight, but with the right conditions it's possible the fireworks will be seen as far away as Warrawong and beyond.
The more family-friendly 9pm display will be at Wollongong Harbour where free entertainment will be available from 5pm.
In walking distance is the Twilight Carnival in Lang Park which runs until January 7 (tickets are online from Ticketboo.com.au).
Between 5pm to 10pm on Sunday, December 31, the following Wollongong roads will be closed:
Marine Drive and Endeavour Drive will be closed between 8 to 10pm.
For the NYE Block Party, Market Street will be closed between Keira Street and Richardson Street from 6am, December 31 to 6am, January 1, 2024.
An environmentally-friendly firework display will kick off in the natural amphitheatre at Kiama Harbour at 9pm.
There will be live music and entertainment starting at 4pm and a kids' zone in Hindmarsh Park. To grab some treats and sweets head to the 'eat street' on Shoalhaven Street.
The Kiama Family Carnival will also be held at the Old School Flat from 3pm to 10pm.
NSW Trains is providing an extra northbound service from Kiama to Bondi Junction at 9.35pm.
The Jamberoo Rural Fire Service is providing $5 parking at Kiama Leisure Centre, with a free shuttle bus to the harbour.
No parking is permitted on these roads from 12pm on December 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.