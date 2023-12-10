Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Family and Kids
Things to Do

Summer carnival, fireworks planned for Wollongong Harbour this NYE

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated December 10 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flashback to 2017 with crowds on the Wollongong Harbour foreshore watching the NYE fireworks display. Picture by Adam McLean
Flashback to 2017 with crowds on the Wollongong Harbour foreshore watching the NYE fireworks display. Picture by Adam McLean

Families will flock to Wollongong Harbour once again on New Year's Eve with a suite of free entertainment kicking off from 5pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Family and Kids
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.