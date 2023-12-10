Summer carnival, fireworks planned for Wollongong Harbour this NYE

Families will flock to Wollongong Harbour once again on New Year's Eve with a suite of free entertainment kicking off from 5pm.
The local council has again organised music, entertainment and food trucks in the harbour precinct, with a spectacular fireworks show planned for 9pm.
The night sky will be illuminated in pops of colour, dazzling young and old, with the iconic harbour and Flagstaff Hill lighthouses at the forefront of the show.
It coincides with a twilight carnival running at Lang Park from December 26 (Boxing Day) to January 7 (tickets for that online from Ticketboo.com.au).
Carnival rides will operate from 4pm to 10pm daily, and include: Dodgem Cars, Putt Putt Golf, Worlds largest Tea Cups, Windjammer, Mini Chairs, Lady Bugs, Bungy Trampolines, Boot Camp Challenge, Slide, Colour in station, and Animal Nursery.
People wanting to stay up later can then walk into the CBD for a midnight fireworks display fired from the top of Wollongong Central's Market Street car park.
Market Street, outside the Illawarra Hotel, will also be closed for New Year's Eve celebrations.
The Free Gong Shuttle Bus will run until 10.50pm on December 31 to help people get into town, which stops at Wollongong and North Wollongong train stations.
Meantime, bookings have opened for the accessible viewing area for the family-friendly fireworks at the harbour, a reserved space for people with disability or accessibility requirements, and their family.
"We've received a lot of positive feedback for our accessible viewing areas over the years as these spaces allow people of all abilities to watch and participate in community events," Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"Bookings to use the viewing area, car park or drop off and pick up zones are now open. We ask that community members wishing to use these services apply as soon as possible so that we can work with you to accommodate your needs."
Bookings for the viewing area, car park and drop off/pick up are now open using and online form. Bookings are essential to request a parking space in this area and must be submitted no later than December 28. For more information, call (02) 4227 7111.
