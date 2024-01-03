Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

Unlucky: first a balloon crash, then ship torpedoed and an incident onboard Queen Mary

By Newsroom
January 4 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Niagara in Woolwich Dock.
Niagara in Woolwich Dock.

Looking back at January 4, 1946

Herbert Norman Willsmore was a very unlucky man indeed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.