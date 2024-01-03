Illawarra Mercury
Home/Life & Style/Books

Hometown Hayley pens Wollongong's most borrowed book in 2023

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated January 3 2024 - 5:30pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Hayley Scrivenor with her mum, Danina, and Wollongong City Libraries' most borrowed book of 2023 - Dirt Town. Picture by Adam McLean
Author Hayley Scrivenor with her mum, Danina, and Wollongong City Libraries' most borrowed book of 2023 - Dirt Town. Picture by Adam McLean

Hayley Scrivenor's debut novel Dirt Town has won a swag of awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Books
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.