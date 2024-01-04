Bellambi dad unrecognisable after sickening nightclub glassing attack

A Bellambi dad fears he has been permanently blinded in a sickening, unprovoked glassing attack abroad.
Fundraising is underway to support the family of Syron Electrical owner Matthew Syron, 32, who now faces months laid up in hospital, multiple surgical procedures and an uncertain prognosis.
The father-of-two was at Leeds nightclub Revolucion De Cuba just after midnight on Tuesday, December 27, when he was attacked by a man who allegedly drove a glass directly into his face and eyes, blinding him instantly.
From his bed at Leeds General Infirmary, Mr Syron has told British media he had been standing at the bar with his brother and friends when the man suddenly "slammed a glass in my face".
"I was instantly blind. I thought when it happened, 'I'm never going to see my kids again'," he said.
"I can't see out of both eyes. I can just see lights in my left eye and just black in my right."
Mr Syron has undergone emergency surgery, receiving 27 stitches in his right eye and 10 in his left, but his vision has still not returned a week later.
"They're trying to save my eyes and there's a possibility they can save them. The optical nerve on my brain isn't damaged, which would mean I was permanently blind. That's still intact in both eyes," he said.
"I wouldn't wish this on anyone - it's been the worst seven days of my life.
"It's scary - the world is a wicked place. This is just unbelievable.
"This has ruined my life. There's a chance I can never see my kids again, it makes me feel sick.
"I think about what happened every hour of the day. All my family has been sat round this bed in tears.
"Luckily I have youth on my side and hopefully I can recover quickly from this.
"The only thing I care about is seeing my partner and kids again, I just want to give them a cuddle."
Mr Syron moved from the UK to Australia 11 years ago, playing for Thirroul Butchers Rugby League Football Club before turning his athletic drive to Ironman events in more recent years.
According to Mr Syron's cousin Claudia, he had returned to the UK for what was supposed to be a quick holiday after both his brothers there had babies within days of one another.
Claudia said police had told her family that the attack on her cousin appeared to have been unprovoked. She said those closest to Mr Syron were grappling with the question of why anyone would want to hurt him.
"We've asked this over and over again, and we cannot get over the brutality of the attack," said Claudia.
"He's just such a happy, outgoing person, loving life, and this has happened. It's absolutely devastating. I think everyone has felt the pain when they've actually read his story and it's unbelievable to get something this nasty and this tragic happen. It's sickening."
In a post to social media, Mr Syron's brother Tom said there had been no earlier conflict between Mr Syron and his attacker.
"No idea why, no previous confrontation; he jumped out and shoved a glass/bottle straight into Matthews' eyes!!!" Tom wrote, in a post to social media.
"His beautiful family are now without their Ironman and Daddy for the foreseeable."
Mr Syron's fiance Keone Rawiri, mother to the couple's children Brixon, 3, and Meka-Rose, 1, is now scrambling to get the family's business and other affairs in order before she will fly to the UK.
Meantime, a gofundme account set up by Claudia has surpassed its $20,000 fundraising target in less than a day.
The campaign notes Mr Syron is unable to return to the helm of his business. The fund is expected to cover hospital and rehabilitation costs, airfares and lost income.
"He went for two weeks, now he won't be coming home for a few months," said Claudia, adding the resulting medical bills and cost of rehabilitation could be "astronomical".
"He's got his own business and he wants to get the boys working, up and running, but when he's not there the push isn't there, the income isn't there," she said.
Claudia said her family remained thankful to Mr Syron's many supporters.
The BBC is reporting that West Yorkshire Police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the incident.
Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-our-ironman-matthew-james-syron to contribute to the fundraiser.
