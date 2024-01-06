Berry-Shoalhaven may not be 'fanciest of cricketers', but they lead the comp

Despite some finely chewed nails at the pointy end of the game, Berry-Shoalhaven Heads stood strong to defeat The Rail and go top of the South Coast cricket table in the process.
Leading the pack was something that Berry-Shoalhaven Heads captain Daniel Troy said the team deserved, despite not being the 'fanciest of cricketers'. He said hard work in the field is what got the side over the line in their 15 run win against The Rail.
The Magpies managed 8/180 in their 50 overs which Troy said was a little bit light on. In response, it looked for all money that Rail skipper Brett Gilly would see his team home with not many wickets in hand however Troy himself made the breakthrough to bowl his opposite number out for 56.
"It was just a really good performance in the field and we bowled pretty consistently," Troy said.
"Nothing super special but we were pretty stoked to get the win in the end. They've got five really good batters and to keep them mainly restricted was really good. We we're off to a great start but you can never count them out.
"Brett Gilly played a really good innings and at one stage we probably thought we were going to lose, but we hung in there. We just don't give up. We're not the fanciest of cricketers, but we play as a team and keep pushing till the end."
It was an added bonus that the tight win saw Berry-Shoalhaven Heads climb to the top of the table following the Christmas break.
Troy said it was nothing less than his team deserved.
"Last season we just weren't polished enough to win the tight games. So we keep winning the tight games and hopefully from this position we'd have to play pretty ordinary cricket to not make the four," the skipper continued.
"I think we probably deserved to make the four last year, but we weren't quite good enough. But then this year hopefully we make the four and roll the dice in the finals and see how we go."
Meanwhile around the grounds, it was a comprehensive victory for Lake Illawarra, who downed finals hopefuls Shellharbour by a mammoth 230 runs after Lake posted 6/324 after their 50 overs. The defending South Coast champions took out the inaugural Justin Burns Shield in the process.
Kiama went close but just couldn't get there against Albion Park, losing by 31 runs. Kookas beat Bomaderry by one wicket and North Nowra Cambewarra chased down Bay and Basin's total of 152 with more than 20 overs to spare.
Leaders before round 12, Ex Servos, had the bye.
