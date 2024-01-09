Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Illawarra's Tristan Knowles 'blown away' to be named Australian Rollers captain

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 9 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Roller Hawks star Tristan Knowles has been unveiled as the new Australian Rollers captain. Picture by Robert Peet
Wollongong Roller Hawks star Tristan Knowles has been unveiled as the new Australian Rollers captain. Picture by Robert Peet

Tristan Knowles says he is "very humbled" after being unveiled as Australia's new men's wheelchair basketball team skipper.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from AFL
More from sports
'It's not out of the question': Hawks coach Justin Tatum eyeing more than a mere post-season ticket
Justin Tatum believes the Hawks can "win the whole thing" after storming back into finals contention. Picture by Adam McLean
The Hawks sit fifth on the ladder on the back of a 6-2 run.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Kiama's Ali Day hungry to push forward in race for Nutri-Grain Ironman glory
Ali Day raises his arms in truimph after claiming victory in the first round of the 2023/24 Nutri-Grain Ironman Series. Picture - Nutri-Grain Series
The third and fourth rounds will take place at Maroubra Beach.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
Illawarra's Tristan Knowles 'blown away' to be named Australian Rollers captain
Wollongong Roller Hawks star Tristan Knowles has been unveiled as the new Australian Rollers captain. Picture by Robert Peet
The side will fly out on Tuesday for the Paralympics qualifiers.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Basketball

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.