Illawarra's Tristan Knowles 'blown away' to be named Australian Rollers captain

Tristan Knowles says he is "very humbled" after being unveiled as Australia's new men's wheelchair basketball team skipper.
The Wollongong Roller Hawks star was promoted to the top job as the Rollers prepare to head to Thailand on Tuesday, January 9 for their Asia Oceania Championship campaign in a bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.
The Aussies will take on China in their championship opener on Saturday, January 13.
Knowles was named captain following a vote from his Aussie teammates and staff on who they wanted to see step into the role. It's a huge honour for the 40-year-old, who has been a cornerstone in the Australian side for a number of years.
"I was completely blown away and very, very humbled, but I'm also very ready for the responsibility to lead this team," Knowles told the Mercury.
"It's a team that has given me a hell of a lot throughout my life and I'll throw my absolute all to get this group back to where we belong, which is at the top."
The Rollers have undergone a five-day camp in Melbourne as they continue preparations for the championships.
The side is headlined by a trio of Illawarra talent, with Knowles - who is aiming to represent Australia at his sixth Paralympics in 2024 - joined by Shawn Russell and Luke Pople, who are aiming to compete at their second and first Games respectively.
Wollongong's Brett Stibners is also an Aussie assistant coach, while fellow Roller Hawks star Hannah Dodd will captain the Gliders women's side.
It's set to be a crucial tournament in Thailand for the Rollers.
The wheelchair basketball tournament at this year's Paralympics has been reduced from 12 teams to just eight in both the men's and women's competitions, with first place at the AOC earning a direct ticket to Paris.
Second position in the men's competition will move on to the IWBF Men's Repechage in France in mid-April, while second and third place in the women's tournament will also get a second chance in Japan in April.
"This qualification is more cut-throat compared to past qualifications. Our very clear intent is to go there and win the tournament, because only the second team gets a second bite at the cherry," Knowles said.
"The stakes are really high and it's a tournament that we have a really proud history at. But we go there knowing that Japan, Korea and Iran are all top 12 teams in the world, and would nothing more than to see us fail."
If successful, Knowles and long-time Rollers teammate Shaun Norris will become the first Aussie men's wheelchair basketballers to compete at their sixth Paralympics.
Knowles achieved the ultimate success at the 2008 Beijing Games when the Rollers claimed gold, while Australia has also won a couple of silver medals (2004 Athens and 2012 London Paralympics).
"To be involved with a team that's been so successful over the last 20 or so years is something that's really special to me and something that I don't take for granted," he said.
"I'm obviously getting towards the end of my career, though I haven't drawn a firm line in the sand for when that will be. But you obviously really start to appreciate the opportunities that you've had, and we've got a really special group.
"I'd love nothing more than to be able to lead that group to success."
