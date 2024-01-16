Illawarra star Emma Tonegato inks contract extension with Cronulla Sharks

Emma Tonegato's NRLW future will remain in sky blue after the Illawarra talent signed a new long-term deal to remain in Cronulla.
The Sharks announced on Tuesday that the NSW State of Origin and Jillaroos star had inked a two-year extension, which will keep her at the club until at least the end of the 2026 season.
It's a great show of faith from both parties after Tonegato departed St George Illawarra ahead of last year's campaign to sign a one-year contract with Cronulla, becoming the club's first marquee signing.
The 2021 Dally M Award winner - who was also a 2016 Olympic Games gold medallist in rugby sevens - played all nine matches in her inaugural campaign with the Sharks.
"It's been great to debut for the Sharks and the first season was really special to me. I'm excited to continue that legacy," the 28-year-old said.
"Being a female in sport, we've always had such short-term contracts. It's the first time that I've locked in my future for a few years and I know where I'm going to be.
"Off field, that allows me to plan, know where I'm going to live and know what my income's going to be. It's the first time I've ever been in that position.
"It's really nice and I'm hoping that will translate to a stress-free on-field performance."
