Jaguar 'explodes' in flames as Wollongong driver runs for his life

A Jaguar "exploded" in flames in the Wollongong CBD overnight leaving firefighters racing to the inferno.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A man was driving the 2019 model four-wheel-driving along Burelli Street about 6.30pm on Tuesday, January 16 when the emergency happened.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Andrew Barber said the fire is believed to have started in the engine compartment.
The damage was extensive and by the time fire crews arrived and the car was totally destroyed.
"The driver just managed to stop it before the engine basically exploded," Inspector Barber said.
The driver reported noticing trouble shortly after using the accelerator.
The cause of this fire is unknown.
Meanwhile, hundreds of cars are being destroyed by fire in the Illawarra each year, with the owners left counting the costs.
The number of burnt-out cars has jumped by one-third during the past 12 months, from 159 during 2021-22, to 212 in 2022-23.
Many of these vehicles are stolen and driven around before being torched.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.