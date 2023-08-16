A hatchback car has been torched and a campervan destroyed by fire overnight in Shellharbour.
At 11.59pm on Wednesday, August 16 firefighters were called to Reddall Parade in Lake Illawarra after reports of a car fire.
The hatchback, parked opposite Pep's Takeaway, was well alight when firefighters arrived on scene.
It was destroyed by the suspicious fire.
A few hours later, at 3.52am on Thursday, August 17, Shellharbour Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to a campervan on fire in Barrack Heights
The vehicle was parked in the yard of a home and was fully involved in fire when firefighters arrived at the property.
Gas bottles attached to the campervan were submerged in water to "keep their temperatures in check", Station Officer Naomi Cocksedge said.
The blaze is not being treated as suspicious.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
