Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Heartless child car thieves ditched baby's belongings during Dapto joyride

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated January 17 2024 - 9:17pm, first published 7:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tori Avnell and her daughter are pictured in the driveway of their home, where the family's stolen car was formerly parked. Picture: Adam McLean
Tori Avnell and her daughter are pictured in the driveway of their home, where the family's stolen car was formerly parked. Picture: Adam McLean

A young Dapto mum whose car was stolen and trashed by joyriding children says she has lost both the vehicle and her sense of personal security.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.