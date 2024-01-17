Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Six children accused of stealing Dapto car, joyriding will not be charged

Angela Thompson
Nadine Morton
By Angela Thompson, and Nadine Morton
January 17 2024 - 11:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police officers. File picture
NSW Police officers. File picture

Six children who allegedly stole a car and then went on a joyride across the Illawarra will not be charged.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.