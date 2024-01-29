Embrace the potential in Wombarra

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 1
Imagine developing a property where every window could offer a stunning view of the water.
This is not just a property, it's an opportunity to create a haven of luxury and tranquillity and to create your dream coastal retreat while capitalising on amazing ocean views.
With a vantage point that overlooks the Pacific Ocean, this property offers a serene and picturesque setting that is second to none.
Nestled on a 683 square metre lot on a slip road servicing three properties, off the main thoroughfare, you have the choice to either renovate the existing dwelling or re-build.
Imagine waking up to the sight of the sun rising over the ocean or winding down in the evening with the soothing sound of waves lapping against the shore. Embrace everything that comes with this iconic and idyllic coastal lifestyle such as swimming, surfing, fishing, bike riding, bush walking, hiking and much more.
Take a leisurely stroll along the footpath to Coledale to enjoy popular cafes, shops, markets, the local school and onto the always popular Headlands Hotel. A few steps further takes you to Austinmer and Thirroul with an abundance of beaches and amenities.
Whether you're a renovator looking for your next project, or a family seeking a sea change, this property offers endless possibilities.
