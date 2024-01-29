Why is pickleball taking the world, and the Illawarra, by storm?

You might have heard it at sporting facilities around the Illawarra - that pop-pop-pop sound is unmissable.
Perhaps, you've seen the signs around town declaring its arrival.
Either way, you are sure to have been left wondering, what is it?
Pickleball, for those not in the know, is a paddle sport described as a cross between tennis, table tennis and badminton.
It has taken the United States by storm and is now not only the fastest-growing sport in Australia but also the world - and it welcomes players of all ages.
In the Illawarra there are regular tournaments at Bully PCYC, Beaton Park Leisure Centre, and Shellharbour City Stadium, while a little further afield there are games at Shoalhaven Heads Tennis Club plus Picton Tennis Club.
There's also a friendly round-robing tournament launching at the Towradgi Beach Hotel on Wednesday January 31, and will run weekly from 6pm until March 24.
Mini pickleball courts will be set up in the venue's outdoor sports deck.
A quick Google search tells us celebrities Ellen DeGeneres and Leonardo DiCaprio and five-time Olympian Michael Phelps are into it.
But you don't have to be a global superstar to get on board.
That's the appeal, Hunter Pickleball vice-president Dianne Patch said - anyone can play.
"We've got players from five years old to 85 years old," Ms Patch said.
"All can play competitive if they want. They can play social or just play for their own benefit. Join the pickleball family.
"We're looking at introducing multi-generational-type games where grandparents can play with their grandchildren."
The global phenomenon has led to a wave of under-used tennis courts being converted for pickleball, which is played on a quarter of the space.
Discover Sports Group have converted two tennis courts at Broadmeadow in Newcastle into eight dedicated pickleball courts with two more to be added.
