Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Gas deal softens utility bill shock for Illawarra manufacturers

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
January 30 2024 - 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flagstaff Group CEO Rodney Von Clark in the organisation's commercial laundry in Unanderra. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
Flagstaff Group CEO Rodney Von Clark in the organisation's commercial laundry in Unanderra. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Illawarra businesses facing eye watering rises in energy bills, particularly gas, are hopeful that a recent supply deal will bring down costs, but are yet to feel any relief on prices.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.