Exclusive

$130m grant to turbo-charge BlueScope's blast furnace reline

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
January 30 2024 - 10:30pm
Blast furnace reline project director Justin Reed at the base of the No. 6 Blast Furnace. Picture by Adam McLean
Blast furnace reline project director Justin Reed at the base of the No. 6 Blast Furnace. Picture by Adam McLean

BlueScope will receive over $100 million from the federal government to support the reline of the No. 6 blast furnace at Port Kembla.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

