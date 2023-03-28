Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Safeguard mechanism carve out to protect steel, cement industries

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concessions to BlueScope and other heavy emitting manufacturers are part of the government's safeguard mechanism. Picture from file
Concessions to BlueScope and other heavy emitting manufacturers are part of the government's safeguard mechanism. Picture from file

BlueScope and other large emitters in the steel, cement and aluminium industries will have access to $400 million in grants to enable the transition to net zero.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.