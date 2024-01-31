Illawarra Mercury
Green steel 'not here yet': Bowen

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated January 31 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 1:44pm
Climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen with BlueScope's Tania Archibald at the Port Kembla steelworks. Picture by Robert Peet
Climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen with BlueScope's Tania Archibald at the Port Kembla steelworks. Picture by Robert Peet

Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen has hit back at suggestions that contributing over $100 million towards BlueScope's reline of the No. 6 blast furnace would lock in carbon intensive steelmaking for the next two decades.

