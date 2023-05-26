Illawarra Mercury
Scully approves BlueScope coal unloader as NZ steel goes electric

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 26 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 12:37pm
Planning minister and member for Wollongong Paul Scully and BlueScope's Dave Scott at the site of the berth upgrade. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Planning minister and member for Wollongong Paul Scully and BlueScope's Dave Scott at the site of the berth upgrade. Picture by Sylvia Liber

BlueScope has received planning approval for upgrades to three berths, to enable the steelmaker to import coal from Queensland.

Local News

