Using Port Kembla steel to manufacture buses, trains and other infrastructure should be part of the NSW government's new push for domestic manufacturing, according to Wollongong MP Paul Scully. NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said last week he would push for a return to domestic manufacturing to create jobs and boost the economy. Read more: 'I've hit people before' - Sacked steelworker gets his job back As part of that Wollongong MP Paul Scully wants to see a local steel mandate for renewable energy products. "I secured a commitment for a local steel mandate for renewable energy projects in late 2020 and it's time the NSW government finally delivered it," Mr Scully said. "Most people would be stunned to find out that there is virtually no locally produced steel used in renewable energy infrastructure projects like solar and wind farms in NSW." The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

