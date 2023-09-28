An alternative lies in the offshore wind zone proposed for the Illawarra, which would provide large quantities of renewable electricity for BlueScope and the Illawarra. The zone as currently proposed has a indicative generative capacity of 4.2 gigawatts, and assuming a 45 per cent capacity factor - i.e. the wind turbines are spinning 45 per cent of the time - this would produce 1.89 gigawatts, or 1890 megawatts.