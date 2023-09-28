Illawarra Mercury
Tim Flannery critiques BlueScope blast furnace plans

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
September 29 2023 - 9:00am
One of Australia's leading environmentalists has said it was "frustrating" to see BlueScope continue with plans to reline blast furnace No. 6, rather than adopt green steel technologies, but the Australian steelmaker has told investors it needs the electricity equivalent to the entirety of Sydney to produce green steel.

Local News

