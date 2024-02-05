Building commissioner should stay in town, says Wollongong council

The Building Commissioner set up an office in the city, according to Wollongong City Council.
At Monday night's meeting councillors discussed the Wollongong Housing Strategy and the impact of new state government legislation to increase density across the state.
Deputy Lord Mayor Tania Brown moved a motion calling for NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler to set up a permanent presence in Wollongong in the wake of several developments being held up due to construction issues.
She felt a local office was needed "to combat the rise in substandard building practice currently being experienced in the region in anticipation of the proposed changes to the NSW planning policies".
"We've seen over last year the frequent visits by the Building Commissioner and a number of sites shut down for unsafe or substandard building practices," Cr Brown said.
"With an increase in construction following implementation of measures outlined [by the NSW government], it is conceivable that this will continue to be an issue.
"I understand they now have a staff of 400 so asking for a regional presence I don't think is out of order."
A Labor councillor, Cr Brown expressed concern about the state taking what appeared to be a one size fits all policy with development.
"I accept that a blanket approach can be a blunt instrument and a nuanced approach is needed to meet the particular characteristics of many of our communities," she said, "particularly those that have geographic constraints just as our northern villages or limited access to a regular train service."
The state government had highlighted plans to increase density around train stations, planning to take a closer look at North Wollongong, Dapto and Corrimal. Cr Brown's motion looked to add Unanderra and Coniston to that list.
The idea of increasing density around train stations was one the councillors supported, but there were concerns raised about the quality of the train service in the Illawarra.
"Transport oriented means we need transport," Cr Mithra Cox said.
"It's one of the biggest frustrations that we have had on this council is that we have a transport spine that is so under-utilised. Corrimal is a great example. It's a place we have identified as a place to have medium density housing but the train stops once an hour in the peak.
"If the state government's really serious about transport-oriented development they would provide the transport first. Otherwise you can understand why people are cynical; you'll end up that you'll have the development then without the services."
Cr David Brown felt the idea of increasing density around train stations may work in Sydney, but Wollongong was a different story.
"I do have concerns about the state transport-oriented development and I worry that might become a one-size-fits all strategy," Cr David Brown said.
"The reality is the Wollongong train line does not work in the same way as a major city train line might do. Firstly because trains don't run that often and only a small percentage of our residents catch the train to work or for other purposes."
He also felt the city was taking the problem of housing seriously.
"I think the state is broadly on the right track to explore as many avenues as possible to increase housing supply, especially affordable housing," he said.
"I think we've got the run on the board, releasing West Dapto that is heading up to 40,000 people, we've put tens of thousands of people into our city centre. We're definitely doing our bit, we cannot be accused of not doing so, and I think the city is better for it."
Wollongong city councillors passed the motion unanimously.
