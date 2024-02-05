Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business
Breaking

Russell Vale mine to shut, hundreds of workers await next steps

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 5 2024 - 8:15pm, first published 7:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An email to all workers was sent on Monday afternoon informing them of the closure. Picture by Adam McLean
An email to all workers was sent on Monday afternoon informing them of the closure. Picture by Adam McLean

Russell Vale mine will close, after a series of accidents and incidents in recent months and increased scrutiny from the regulator.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.