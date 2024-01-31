Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Underground gas fire the fifth at Russell Vale mine in less than two years

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated January 31 2024 - 7:14pm, first published 7:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures from the 2023 investigation show the detail of the ignition incident. Left: the gas escaped from this borehole. Right: the continuous mining machine from where the spark came. Pictures from NSW Resources Regulator.
Pictures from the 2023 investigation show the detail of the ignition incident. Left: the gas escaped from this borehole. Right: the continuous mining machine from where the spark came. Pictures from NSW Resources Regulator.

The mass layoffs at Wollongong Resources' Russell Vale mine over the past two weeks came as a shock - but the problems which caused them have been building

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.