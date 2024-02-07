Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Mighty Austinmer sea eagles will take your breath - and maybe your pets - away

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated February 7 2024 - 10:51pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Casey Holdsworth, pictured with three of her four dogs, says she is keeping her pets indoors to protect them from neighbouring white-bellied sea eagles. Picture: Kirk Gilmour; supplied.
Casey Holdsworth, pictured with three of her four dogs, says she is keeping her pets indoors to protect them from neighbouring white-bellied sea eagles. Picture: Kirk Gilmour; supplied.

A northern Illawarra woman has described her unnerving experience of living in the shadows of two of nature's most revered apex predators.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.