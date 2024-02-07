How to win free tickets to Fun Lovin' Criminals Wollongong gig

The national tour for New York rap rock band Fun Lovin' Criminals begins in Wollongong on Valentines Day, and the Mercury has tickets to give away.
The tour is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their second album 100% Colombian with the band to perform the album in its entirety, along with hits from their extensive discography and new tracks as well.
It will be the first time the group has toured since 2004, according to Brian 'Fast' Leiser.
"We have fond memories of performing at the Big Day Out Festival in 1999, our first time Down Under. We shot our 'infamous' music video for our song Loco in 2000 in Sydney," he told the Mercury.
"Anyone who has seen the band perform can confirm our concerts are a party."
Expect to hear Fast and his mates Frank Benbini and Naim Cortazzi pump out favourites like Love Unlimited and Scooby Snacks which features samples from films by Quentin Tarantino.
"I first heard about Tarantino when True Romance came out in 1993, the same year the band was born. I loved how True Romance mixed genres and how the music was a big part of the film," Fast said of when his love for the film-maker began.
"I put loads of dialogue from the [Pulp Fiction] as well as Reservoir Dogs over the beat I was working on. That beat eventually turned into our biggest hit, Scooby Snacks."
The set lists are expected to change every night and mix up genres from hip hop to fun, rock plus jazz, Latin and blues.
Meantime, long-time member Huey Morgan will not be on tour having departed the band in 2021. After the band announced their Australian tour, including Wollongong, Morgan became vocal about negativity he felt towards the other band members, calling them "sad and creepy".
"Huey didn't say anything to fans of the band for two years, then out of nowhere trolls us on social media like a clown which backfired horribly on him," Fast told the Mercury.
"We have moved on and the true fans of the band have stuck with us because they know the truth ...The band has been given a new lease of life and we are making the most of it. Our fans mean the world to us and we will not let them down."
He said their new guitarist Naim was doing an "amazing job" and knew how to give the fans what they want.
Fun Lovin' Criminals play Waves in Towradgi, Wednesday February 14, 8pm. Tickets through Moshtix.
