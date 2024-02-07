Illawarra Mercury
The hottest property in the Illawarra? Wollongong office space

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
February 7 2024
Morrisons partner Graeme Morrison with solicitors Analise Ritchie and Cameron Meaney in the firm's new office. Picture by Robert Peet
Morrisons partner Graeme Morrison with solicitors Analise Ritchie and Cameron Meaney in the firm's new office. Picture by Robert Peet

The Wollongong office market has outperformed all bar one office market in Australia, including major hubs such as the Sydney CBD and Parramatta, according to new figures from the Property Council.

