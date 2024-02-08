Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Could this really be the end of mining at Russell Vale?

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 8 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miner Brett Boland leaving Russell Vale after management informed staff the mine would closed. Picture by Anna Warr
Miner Brett Boland leaving Russell Vale after management informed staff the mine would closed. Picture by Anna Warr

*Content warning: This article mentions suicide.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.