An eight person panel will decide where the Illawarra's share of $25 million in coal mining royalties will be spent.
The Royalties for Rejuvenation Fund will set aside $25 million each year for mining royalties for coal regions to assist in the transition away from fossil fuels.
The $25 million will be split between the Central West, the Hunter, the North West and the Illawarra, in this case defined as the LGAs of Wollongong and Wollondilly.
The Illawarra panel will be chaired by the CEO of i3Net Bianca Perry and includes as members:
The panel will provide feedback to the Minister to assist in determining which programs or initiatives will receive funding, Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said.
"These panel members, who will serve over a three-year term, will have a say in how the Fund is invested towards projects and initiatives like strategic planning and workforce development programs, the development of enabling infrastructure and the establishment of new industries and job opportunities," he said.
The legislation does not specify how the $25 million will be allocated between each region except that projects must meet eligibility criteria.
Ms Perry said projects would be put forward based on their relevance to the Illawarra.
"By following a rigorous process to form an expert panel, the Illawarra region can be confident that recommendations will be presented with the Illawarra region's best interests at the centre," she said.
Panel member Professor Alex Frino said the funds would enable a "reset" in the Illawarra's direction, as the coal industry declines "given that employment in the coal mining industry, which has served the Illawarra economically more than 100 years, will continue to shrink over the next 100 years".
A key consideration will be to ensure that those workers and businesses that have supplied into coal mines in the region will be supported to diversify, Mr Zarth said.
"The Illawarra economy has undergone a significant diversification over the last decade, and we are now poised to create even more high-value jobs in renewable energy production, the tech industry, clean manufacturing and defence."
When it was announced in the lead-up to the Upper Hunter by-election in 2021, the Miners Union said the fund was little more than "spare change" and a "piddling amount".
"I'm bewildered by what the Nationals think $25 million a year spread across all NSW's coal regions - from the Illawarra to Mudgee to Boggabri - will actually do for jobs," said CFMEU Northern mining and NSW Energy District president Peter Jordan.
Data from NSW Mining indicates mining contributed $702 million to the Illawarra's regional economy and eight per cent of gross regional product in 2020-21.
NSW collected $1.5 billion in royalties from coal mining in 2019-2020.
