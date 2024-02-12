Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive

Buyers told to wait over a year to move into Ancora units in Shell Cove

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
February 12 2024 - 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kevin Withnall was told he would have to wait over a year to move into his apartment at the Ancora project in Shell Cove. Picture by Anna Warr
Kevin Withnall was told he would have to wait over a year to move into his apartment at the Ancora project in Shell Cove. Picture by Anna Warr

Apartment buyers hopeful of moving into the luxury Ancora building at Shell Cove are facing delays to their settlement date of over a year, with some buyers not expecting to move in before Christmas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.