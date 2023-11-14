The construction of the Nautilus Apartments in Shell Cove has passed a major milestone, with scaffolding coming down and revealing the curved facade.
The $69 million project is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, and represents a significant development for the entire Shell Cove precinct as well.
Built by Parkview Constructions on behalf of Frasers Property Australia and Shellharbour City Council, Nautilus is described as the "centrepiece" of The Waterfront project.
Once finished, the building will offer 116 apartments with one, two and three bedroom floor plans.
Apartments have been sold off the plan, for between $650,000 to $2.2 million, across two buildings, which share common facilities including a pool, gym and outdoor dining areas.
The curved facade has been designed by Smart Design Studio and design touches are intended to reflect the marine environment.
On the other side of the marina, future residents of the Ancora apartments are also approaching move in date.
The $41 million project, also built by Parkview Constructions is expected to be completed before the end of the year.
The mid-rise complex of three buildings includes one, two and three bedroom apartments facing the marina and parklands to the rear.
Apartments have also been selling for over $2 million, with the 64 apartment complex attracting a mix of local buyers and those from outside the region looking to downsize.
Construction has not always been smooth sailing on the project, with a crane deck collapsing in September, alarming local residents.
