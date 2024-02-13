The latest fast food restaurant to make Warrawong home

Two months after opening in Warrawong, Portuguese-style chicken chain Oporto is rewarding its customers by slinging free burgers.
Franchisee Ash Hanley said opening a store in Warrawong "came naturally".
"It's our second store in the Illawarra area, and we've received such great reception from our local community so we couldn't wait to open another for locals in the area," Ms Hanley said.
She said the fast food restaurant had served over 25,000 customers since it opened in early December.
Ms Hanley expected they had sold a similar number of burgers since launching, with most customers grabbing a burger - the most popular menu item.
The shop currently employs more than 60 people.
Oporto is the latest fast food brand to establish itself in Warrawong, with a series of others opening over the past several months.
It shares its location at the old Bunnings site with Starbucks, which opened in November 2023, and Hungry Jacks.
American fast food chain Carl's Jr opened up the road on King Street in late September 2023, and the suburb is expected to gain the Mexican restaurant Guzman Y Gomez in future.
Oporto Warrawong is giving away 500 Double Bondi burgers on a first come, first served basis on Saturday, February 17 from noon.
