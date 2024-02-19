Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Rebuilding from within the priority for new Illawarra Rugby League boss

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 19 2024 - 3:56pm, first published 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Illawarra Rugby League Head of Football Brent Pigram. Picture by Robert Peet
New Illawarra Rugby League Head of Football Brent Pigram. Picture by Robert Peet

Newly appointed Illawarra Rugby League head of football Brent Pigram will be looking internally to grow the region's first grade competition, saying the goal of seeing a 10-team title race in 2025 is "most definitely" achievable.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.