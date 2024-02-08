Illawarra Rugby League appoints Pigram head of football for 2024

The Illawarra Rugby league will have a new voice at the helm in 2024, with experienced administrator Brent Pigram appointed as IDRL head of football, effective immediately.
Pigrim will shift to Wollongong on secondment from the NSW Rugby League having been commissioned to conduct a review of all IDRL's football operations in September last year.
The full review tabled to the board of management in late December proposed a host of measures, including a stated goal of seeing the first grade competition expand to 10 teams by the 2025 season.
The appointment of a head of football will be welcome news in clubland, with the IDRL having been without a football head for virtually all of 2023 after former GM of football Nigel Roy departed at the end of 2022 after one year in the role.
Rowen Cole has since been installed as IDRL general manager in addition to his role as GM of the Steelers Club. He welcomed Pigram's appointment to oversee the implementation of review outcomes.
"Following the recent wide-ranging review of our senior competitions, we sought feedback from all clubs before deciding on a plan for the game's future in the Illawarra," Cole said.
"As part of the review outcomes, the NSW Rugby League has offered its assistance in resourcing our football initiatives.
"We are delighted that Brent is returning to the Illawarra to help our team deliver the sustainability, development, and governance, which the recent review of our game identified was essential for the future of our sport.
"There is no doubt that, with his recent local exposure and wealth of rugby league administration experience in competition management and junior representative squads, Brent will hit the ground running."
The Illawarra competition was reduced to six teams in 2023 following Helensburgh and Cronulla Caringbah's withdrawal from the top grade - the latter after a single season in 2022.
There were fears De La Salle could follow after Illawarra clubs voted to withdraw from the NSWRL Major Competitions status in 2024, but the club will return in 2024 with the competition sitting in a newly created 'Premiership Division.'
Having declined the opportunity to field a side in the 2024 first grade competition, rugby convert club Avondale Wombats will field a side in the first division (reserve grade) competition this year ahead of a planned move into the top grade in 2025.
Pigram - whose role will also include overseeing the Steelers Academy - has filled various roles in the game including a stint as North Sydney Bears football operations manager and multiple positions with the NSWRL.
"I'm thrilled. I jumped at the opportunity to have a greater involvement in the Illawarra Rugby League thanks to NSW Rugby League's continued commitment to supporting the region," Pigram said.
"I'm looking forward to working with all stakeholders across the community and driving all the key elements that make competitions vibrant and successful.
"Illawarra is a heartland for rugby league, and together, I have no doubt that will continue long into the future."
