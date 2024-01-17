Illawarra Mercury
Six teams to contest 2024 Illawarra Rugby League premiership

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated January 17 2024 - 1:21pm, first published 12:13pm
The Illawarra Rugby League premiership will be contested by six teams in 2024.
The Illawarra Rugby League premiership will again be a race in six in 2024, with Avondale Wombats declining an invitation to enter the first grade competition in the club's first season since defecting from rugby union at the end of last year.

