Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Dapto snare former Samoan international Joey Leilua to Canaries

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated November 28 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 10:23am
Joey Leilua playing for the Canberra Raiders in the 2019 NRL grand final against the Sydney Roosters. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Dapto may have added the missing piece to their pursuit for a first Illawarra Rugby League title since 2016, with the signing of former Samoan international Joseph BJ Leilua.

